Christmas Eve brings cold temperatures

A cold front will move across the Coastal Empire and Low Country Sunday, followed by high pressure through Tuesday. A stationary front will develop Wednesday and remain in place into Friday before high-pressure rebuilds.

Sunday will start with patchy fog in some areas. It will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 70s with southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of evening showers, then partly cloudy after midnight. It will be much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. It will be less humid with west winds around 10 mph.

Christmas Day will be sunny and cooler with highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s. North winds will be around 5 mph.

Tuesday is predicted to be mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s with northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-40s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows are expected to be in the lower 40s.

Thursday is predicted to be mostly cloudy. There is a 40 percent chance of showers with highs in the lower 50s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the lower 40s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy. There is a 50 percent chance of showers with highs in the lower 50s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows are expected to be in the lower 40s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

