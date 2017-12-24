Burton Fire District responds to 5 wrecks on Saturday

A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured Saturday night at the intersection of Joe Frazier Road and Cherokee Farms Road.

Just before 10 p.m., Burton firefighters arrived to find a man with potentially serious injuries.

Firefighters and emergency medical technicians assisted the injured man. He was transported to the hospital.

The intersection was shut down for approximately an hour.

On Saturday, just after 6:30 p.m., Burton firefighters responded to a single-vehicle crash on Burton Well Road. A vehicle struck and broke a utility pole, causing live wires to fall across the road. The people in the vehicle escaped uninjured.

The road was closed for over an hour waiting for the power to be secured and the scene to be safe.

Burton firefighters responded to three additional wrecks on Saturday, all of which were on Robert Smalls Parkway. Two of the wrecks were at the intersection of Robert Smalls Parkway and Parris Island Gateway. These three wrecks resulted in five people being injured, two critically, and one fatality.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.