Burton Fire District responds to 5 wrecks on Saturday

The Classic Car and Truck Club of Beaufort and Bricks on Boundary restaurant fed hundreds in need Sunday.More >>
The Classic Car and Truck Club of Beaufort and Bricks on Boundary restaurant fed hundreds in need Sunday.More >>
The Burton Fire District responded to three motor vehicle wrecks on Robert Smalls Parkway on Saturday. Burton firefighters responded to the first wreck at the intersection of Parris Island Gateway and Robert Smalls Parkway just after 12:30 p.m. The two-vehicle crash resulted in a one woman and two children were taken to the hospital. Their injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Traffic was delayed for approximately 45 minutes while emergency crews assisted the injur...More >>
The Burton Fire District responded to three motor vehicle wrecks on Robert Smalls Parkway on Saturday. Burton firefighters responded to the first wreck at the intersection of Parris Island Gateway and Robert Smalls Parkway just after 12:30 p.m. The two-vehicle crash resulted in a one woman and two children were taken to the hospital. Their injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Traffic was delayed for approximately 45 minutes while emergency crews assisted the injur...More >>
A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured Saturday night at the intersection of Joe Frazier Road and Cherokee Farms Road.More >>
A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured Saturday night at the intersection of Joe Frazier Road and Cherokee Farms Road.More >>
SCMPD responded to the 700 block of Wheaton Street where one adult male was shot. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.More >>
SCMPD responded to the 700 block of Wheaton Street where one adult male was shot. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.More >>
A cold front will move across the Coastal Empire and Low Country Sunday, followed by high pressure through Tuesday.More >>
A cold front will move across the Coastal Empire and Low Country Sunday, followed by high pressure through Tuesday.More >>