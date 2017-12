A cold front is working its way through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry throughout Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

[MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE LIVE STREAM]

We’ll wake up to much colder, clearer and breezier conditions Christmas morning!

Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 50s and 60s shortly after sunset; upper 40s and lower 50s by midnight as a northwesterly breeze takes hold.

Christmas morning low temperatures bottom-out in the mid-30s to mid-40s under full sunshine. A breeze knocks wind chills down into the 20s and lower 30s between 6 and 9 a.m.

Temps climb back into the upper 40s and lower 50s by noon under continued sunshine. Afternoon high temperatures only reach the lower to mid-50s in many areas. A few high clouds may move in during the afternoon.

A frost or light freeze is likely Christmas night into Tuesday morning.

A generally chilly forecast prevails over the next seven days. In fact, a cold rain may develop Thursday and Friday across the southeastern United States, with a risk of wintry weather to our north Thursday night into Friday morning.

Another strong cold front sweeps through as we usher in the new year.

Get the latest weather information as this busy weather pattern evolves on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.

Copyright WTOC 2017. All rights reserved.