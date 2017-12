When it comes to family tradition, this one does it the right way! The Edge family has kept this light show going since 2008 and it keeps growing year after year.

From the music to the onlookers and the Papa Johns regional manager who dresses as Santa for the children, the family's yard also boasts the biggest light display in the neighborhood.

Carole Edge says that it takes them about a month to get the entire display up and working properly, but the time required doesn't stop them from keeping up their elaborate decorations year after year.

"Every time it has to do with the community, I'm more than happy to help," says Edge.

This is not just an ordinary light show; they honor different organizations with some of the light displays.

"That makes us feel so good and it's the little kids that come by at night in their pajamas to see the Christmas lights before they go to bed," Edge says.

But the gift they enjoy the most from the light show is donating to charity.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.