First Alert Forecast: Plan for the chilliest Christmas afternoon since 2013

Temperatures are 15°-25° colder Monday morning, compared to the same time yesterday. We’re waking up to mostly clear and breezy conditions along with the cold air.

Brace yourself. A breeze knocks wind chills down into the 20s and lower 30s before 9 a.m.

Temps climb back into the upper 40s and lower 50s by noon under continued sunshine. Afternoon high temperatures only reach the low to mid-50s in many areas. A few high clouds may move in during the afternoon.

A frost or light freeze is likely Christmas night into Tuesday morning.

A generally chilly forecast prevails over the next seven days. In fact, a cold rain may develop Thursday and Friday across the southeastern United States, with a risk of wintry weather to our north Thursday night into Friday morning.

Another strong cold front sweeps through as we usher in the new year.

I'll have your Christmas hour-by-hour forecast as well as your extended outlook this morning on The News at Daybreak.

