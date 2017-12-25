Several local businesses open on Christmas Day; call ahead for hours

A few restaurants are staying open for Christmas and there are even a few stores that will be opening Monday evening.

This is so families can return any unwanted presents.

Plenty of restaurants like the Waffle House in Pooler are opening their doors. Cracker Barrel and Denny's are expected to be open Monday, but every location is different. So, if you can, always call ahead and check, because more than likely the hours online are not going to be correct for today.

At the Waffle House in Pooler, employees say they pick up incredible business over the holidays. Mainly travelers, as this location is a short distance to the Savannah/Hilton Head Int’l Airport. They are expecting families who just finished opening Santa's presents and even people who can't go home for Christmas.

The workers say even though they are working Christmas Day, it almost becomes a part of their tradition to see the same families each year.

"We pride ourselves on knowing a lot of our customers - regular customers. And so, it's fantastic to have all of these people come in and as a family tradition to come eat breakfast with us on Christmas morning or on Christmas Eve. And we get to be a part of that, so it's kind of like our tradition as well as theirs,” Waffle House Division Manager Suzanne Benton said.

Walmart is staying closed as well as all department stores. Now, pharmacy and convenience stores are expected to be open if something comes up.

But this isn't like Black Friday, where stores open early with rushed crowds. This year it seems stores are really focusing on staying closed so people can celebrate the holiday. Plus, so much of shopping has shifted to online.

