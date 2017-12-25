Nine Line Apparel donating hoodies to the homeless

A local, veteran-owned retail company is finding a way to give back by helping the homeless this holiday season.

The CEO of Nine Line Apparel says they try to pick a charity a month to raise money, goods, and awareness for. Now into the cooler months, they say pairing up with Hoodies for the Homeless is a perfect fit.

It was while visiting a local homeless community and dropping off some clothes to those in need that the Nine Line team got the inspiration to pair with the national initiative, Hoodies for the Homeless.

For the last half of December, Nine Line Apparel will donate one hoodie for every one purchased online to the cause.

"People are in here every single day purchasing hoodies. Donating one to the homeless population is a no-brainer,” Nine Line Apparel CEO Tyler Merritt said.

"We have the amazing opportunity to reach a large audience. And that audience is committed to giving back to the community just like we are. In Savannah, this is one of the most tight-knit, patriotic communities I've ever lived in," Merritt added.

Nine Line also has a foundation that takes on a variety of fund raising efforts and causes. That includes raising money to build handicap accessible homes for wounded veterans.



