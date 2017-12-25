First responders remain on standby during holiday

While many are enjoying the day off with family, first responders are on standby, ready to save lives and help you in the event of an emergency.

From hospital staff to police and fire and emergency services, first responders remain in their positions, even on Christmas. This includes the team at Chatham Emergency Services.

Leaders in that department say the call volume hasn't been too high on Christmas, but dispatchers are ready and remain on standby in case of an emergency.

On the holidays, calls run the gamut: from intestinal issues because of overeating to ailments tied to depression because of separation from family.

So far, Chatham Emergency Services hasn't encountered anything out of the ordinary on this Christmas Day, and they're hoping to keep it that way.

"Usually this time a day on Christmas, it hasn't kicked up," said Captain Douglas Lewis. "Now, by tonight that may change. And obviously we've got New Years right around the corner, and that's, no doubt we'll have a lot of people traveling, a lot of people different places celebrating. So that's always an increased call volume."

"Keep an eye out for emergency vehicles, and just say an extra prayer for your emergency responders on the holidays," added Captain Chris Mills. "They're having to be at work when most people are at home."

Shift lengths range for the different positions at Chatham Emergency Services, from 12 to 24 hours long, even on the holiday.

