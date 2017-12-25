Non-profit spends Christmas morning helping out Savannah's homeless

The non-profit "Never Counted Out" spent their Christmas morning handing out winter essentials to Savannah's homeless.

Around 75 people received warm hats, gloves, blankets, boots, and other cold-weather necessities. All of this thanks to donations from all over.

"Never Counted Out" has been helping Savannah's homeless the past two years. The non-profit hopes to expand services to homeless veterans as the organization grows.

"As we are expanding and progressing we are looking to find them jobs as well as help them to get their veteran benefits, because quite a few of them have not gotten their veteran benefits."

You can find Maggie and Mark at the Inner City Night Shelter on Arnold Street at least once a month.

