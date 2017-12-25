Children, parents enjoy cooler Christmas temperatures

Savannah hasn't seen a Christmas in the 50's since 2013, but that didn't keep Savannah's youth from stepping outside to enjoy the chilly temperatures!

While everyone was wearing jackets, hats, and mittens, they say that once they were out and moving around, they were fine. Some families even said the chilly weather put them in the holiday spirit even more! Parents also say the park was the perfect way for the kids to get out all of their energy, especially since everyone was awake so early for Santa.

"I went to my mom's bed," says Tilly Greene, recounting her early Christmas morning. "My mom said waaiiitttt and be quiet. And then we had to stay in there for like 35 minutes!"

Everyone themselves at Forsyth Park on Christmas morning, even with the cooler temperatures. While 50-degree weather sounds cold, Savannah hasn't seen blistering cold since the 80's. The last time was 17 degrees in 1989 and 10 degrees in 1983.

