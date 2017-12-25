Children, parents enjoy cooler Christmas temperatures

Savannah hasn't seen a Christmas in the 50's since 2013, but that didn't keep Savannah's youth from stepping outside to enjoy the chilly temperatures!More >>
Savannah hasn't seen a Christmas in the 50's since 2013, but that didn't keep Savannah's youth from stepping outside to enjoy the chilly temperatures!More >>
A local, veteran-owned retail company is finding a way to give back by helping the homeless this holiday season.More >>
A local, veteran-owned retail company is finding a way to give back by helping the homeless this holiday season.More >>
While many are enjoying the day off with family, first responders are on standby, ready to save lives and help you in the event of an emergency.
From hospital staff to police and fire and emergency services, first responders remain in their positions, even on Christmas. This includes the team at Chatham Emergency Services.More >>
While many are enjoying the day off with family, first responders are on standby, ready to save lives and help you in the event of an emergency.
From hospital staff to police and fire and emergency services, first responders remain in their positions, even on Christmas. This includes the team at Chatham Emergency Services.More >>
"Never Counted Out" has been helping Savannah's homeless the past two years. The non-profit hopes to expand services to homeless veterans as the organization grows.More >>
"Never Counted Out" has been helping Savannah's homeless the past two years. The non-profit hopes to expand services to homeless veterans as the organization grows.More >>
How to make sure one of Savannah's most famous places stays in good shape for years to come?More >>
How to make sure one of Savannah's most famous places stays in good shape for years to come?More >>