Families reunite at the airport on Christmas

Christmas gifts came in a different form at the Savannah Airport tonight for many as loved ones arrived on last-minute flights. For John and Tina Poag, family is everything. They arrived at the airport 3 hours early because they couldn't wait to see their grandchildren.

"When they hit the area down there, they drop everything and just come running for us and that's the best feeling in the world," said the grandmother, Tina Poag. "They are running full speed just trying to get to us. Dropping suitcases and backpacks, as Tina said, along the way," said John.

Their favorite tradition is a cookie decorating competition. John said, "The kids just love it. Often times there's as much icing on them as the cookies. They have a wonderful time doing it."

Their parents say they've been talking about this trip for over a month. The mother, Emily Poag, says "I think they've been more excited to see Grammy and Papa John than they even were for Santa."

Loved ones from all over the world happy to, at least, end the holiday together. From husbands, daughters, and the entire Poag family, a Merry Christmas to all, and all a good night.

