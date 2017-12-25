Missing Bluffton man believed to be endangered

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 58-year-old man who was last seen at his Bluffton residence on Monday morning at 3:30 a.m.

Investigators believe that Larry Schmitz left his home in his silver 2004 Chrysler Sebring with a South Carolina plate of 55487W.

Mr. Schmitz's family is concerned for his well-being and say that requires medication for a health condition.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Larry Schmitz is urged to contact Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.