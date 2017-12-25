UPDATE: Missing Bluffton man found deceased inside vehicle in Memorial Health parking lot

A 58-year-old missing Beaufort County man was found deceased inside his vehicle in Savannah.

Larry Schmitz was located in the parking lot of Savannah’s Memorial University Medical Center. He was reported missing Monday morning. He was last seen at his Bluffton residence at 3:30 a.m.

The Chatham County Coroner's Office positively identified Mr. Schmitz and his next-of-kin were notified of his death Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation into his death revealed he died as a result of a health condition. There were no signs of foul play.

