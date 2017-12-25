Ludowici boy gets surprise visit from Dish Network

An 8-year-old boy with dreams of being a Dish Network technician gets a Christmas surprise from the company.

Trevor Griner knows more about electronics than some adults and has had a clear vision for his future since he was about 5.

"Once I grow up I want to be a DISH Tech," Griner said happily.

So when a DISH Network technician recently came to his house, his mom, Suzanne, says Trevor excitedly shared his plan.

"He [the technician] looks right at him and tells him, 'oh you don't want to do that," You don't want to work for DISH."

Trevor has autism. It's the thing that makes him so great with technology and electronics and makes a crushing blow like that hard to overcome.

"Sometimes it's really hard to comfort an autistic child, you know, and you never know which way to approach it, even as a mom."

"Mom says I was like, upset like I was almost going to cry, and I didn't give that up."

And neither did his mom. Suzanne recounted the experience on the phone during her customer service survey to a case manager.

"And she was really upset," Suzanne says. "She was like we don't stand for that at all."

Employees from across the country and the company banded together to send him a special technician shirt, gloves and glasses, and some other Christmas gifts, like a drone.

"I do like them a lot, so thank you," Trevor says. "Thank you everybody that gave us gifts."

Also in the box, a letter encouraging him to follow those dreams.

"'Here are a few gifts to show our appreciation and support for Trevor Grinerand his dream to become a DISH technician,' the letter read. "That's me!" piped Trevor. "We can't wait to have you a part of the DISH team."

His excitement restored, a step closer to his goal.

"I couldn't be more thankful to them," Suzanne said. "I really couldn't."

