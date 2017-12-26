College football future a surprise for Petrino

Sometimes the best Christmas gifts turn out to be the ones you didn't even know you wanted.

For instance, a future in college football may not have been on the original wish list of Richmond Hill standout Joseph Petrino. But he's making the most of what he's unwrapped.

Petrino is the 10th ranked kicking prospect according to 247 Sports, and signed a national letter of intent to play at Maryland last week.

Not bad for a guy who picked up the sport just a few years ago.

Soccer was the sport of choice for most of the future Terrapin's life, but he's found a new calling on the gridiron. It's still a surprise to Petrino, who admits this journey to college football is one he never pictured.

"College what? Football? No, it's crazy," Petrino laughs. "I still don't know all the rules to football, so it's definitely a learning experience. This is going to be good though. I'm excited."

Petrino helped lead Richmond Hill to the first round of the state playoffs in 2017. He joined Wildcat standouts Sam James and Justin Jeffery in signing during the early period.