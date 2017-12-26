Winter storm system to bring rain, possibility of icy travel to the Southeast this week

A cold, active, weather pattern has taken hold of the first alert forecast for at least the next week.

The first weather disturbance approaches our area Wednesday.

Cloudiness increases ahead of it this evening, producing a few showers Wednesday. Rain coverage is expected to remain isolated to widely scattered. The greatest chance of rain occurs south of Interstate 16 midday Wednesday.

A potentially stronger storm system approaches the southeast Thursday.

Following an early-day lull in rain activity, showers may increase in coverage Thursday afternoon from south to north. More widespread rain is possible Thursday evening through early Friday morning.

Temperatures hover in the upper 30s and 40s Thursday afternoon as the chance of rain increases.

Thursday evening temperatures could cool enough to allow for some freezing rain primarily north of our area and along the Interstate 20 corridor.

Freezing rain occurs when liquid rain falls through air that is above freezing. However, it encounters a thin layer of temperatures at, or cooler than, 32° near the surface freezing on contact with many objects.

The track and strength of the incoming storm system is crucial to the forecast. If the weather disturbance remains weaker, rain remains offshore and all liquid. That is what the European forecast model, below, is forecasting to happen.

If stronger? There will be a legitimate risk of ice accumulation primarily north of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. The American, or GFS, forecast model remain consistent with this same forecast.

What we do know:

Another cold front pushes through Wednesday

Scattered rain occurs Wednesday

Thursday includes the coldest afternoon temperatures of the work-week

Uncertainty in the forecast:

Track of Thursday weather disturbance; extent of rain coverage

Exact Thursday evening, night temperatures

If you live in, or have travel plans to: Emanuel, Jenkins, Candler, Screven, Alllendale, Hampton Counties and points north later Thursday – keep a close eye on the forecast.

