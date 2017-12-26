Savannah-to-Boston flight slides off runway in icy conditions

This JetBlue flight from Savannah slid off he runway at Logan Airport in Boston. (Source: CNN)

BOSTON (WTOC/CNN) - A JetBlue flight from Savannah to Boston slid off an icy runway at Logan Airport on Christmas, leaving no one injured but giving the passengers a scare.

The flight spun 180 degrees after before coming to a stop. It is still stuck on the snowy runway.

"All of a sudden we started sliding, and then we started spinning and spinning and ended up in a snowbank," passenger Jerry Hokansa said.

Firefighters helped the passengers exit the plane. Buses transported them from the plane to the terminal.

One passenger, however, didn't bat an eye at the turn of events.

"It was crazy because it was normal ... then all of a sudden it started getting rough, and it all just happened pretty fast, but my daughter slept the entire time through the landing, Steve Chisolm said.

