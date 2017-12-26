Don't Be a Victim: Burglary

It's been estimated that a home is burglarized every 15 seconds in the United States.

Police say there is one thing a criminal is almost always looking for when on the prowl and looking for a home to break into.

"First and foremost, burglars are looking for easy targets, so if you can make your home a difficult target—locking your windows, locking your doors, do so,” Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department Crime Prevention Officer Marvin Williams said.

But don't just take it from police. Eighty-six inmates—serving time for burglary— provided some valuable inside information.

For instance:

All knocked on the front door before breaking in

Most broke in through an unlocked door or window

Most feared someone was inside if they heard a radio or tv

Most left immediately if a security alarm went off

Most moved on if they saw a vehicle in the driveway.

"Even though you are not there, the idea is to make your home look lived in, so it may not catch the eye of someone who says oh this is an easy target,” Williams said.

Officer Williams says that means cutting back shrubbery to no more than two feet and tree canopies to no less than six feet to allow for natural surveillance from the street.

Making sure your home is well lit can also make a big difference.

"It's been statistically shown that lighting is the greatest deterrent for crime or any unseemly activity,” Williams said.

Williams says it's also a good idea to record to serial numbers of your valuables—such as electronics and firearms—that criminals are often after in case your home is ever broken into.

"Some things don't have serial numbers—jewelry for instance. Take a picture of it. If there are any distinguishing marks, if one stone has an odd color, it's okay to notate that you know to keep a catalog of your precious items. That way you can say this jewelry was taken. It's also great for your insurance company as well,” Williams said.

While nothing is 100 percent, the more deterrents you can place in the path of the burglar from lighting to locks to security alarms and cameras, the better your chances of not becoming a victim.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.