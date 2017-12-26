Georgia Bulldogs arrive in LA ahead of Rose Bowl showdown with Oklahoma

The countdown is on as the Georgia Bulldogs are just seven days away from kicking it off against Oklahoma.

Wednesday, UGA will be back on the field as the team hits game week preparation for the upcoming Rose Bowl.

The Dogs got a few days off as they last practiced on Friday. The players were able to go home for Christmas, but now it's back to work. The team bused from Athens to Atlanta and took a chartered flight from there.

The @universityofga ‘Dawgs on the way to the @rosebowlgame Fun fact: the #747 they’re flying has flown the last 2 National Champs. #GoDawgs! pic.twitter.com/ZxIPBgl6Wm — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 26, 2017

The team arrived in LA on Tuesday afternoon. It will be back to work on the field, practicing at 10:20 PT on Wednesday morning.

The players have different ideas on how to approach this game.

"At least for offense, it's just another game. I can't speak for defense, for offense, it's just another game. The atmosphere doesn’t play another role in it,” offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn said.

"It's no regular bowl game, it's the college football playoffs. It's the top four teams in the nation and you're aiming to play for the [national championship] so, that's the main focus, just playing those guys,” linebacker Roquan Smith said.

UGA vs. Oklahoma kicks off Monday, Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET.

