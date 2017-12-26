Meeting to be held to discuss future of the islands community

The unincorporated islands of Oatland, Talahi, Whitemarsh, and Wilmington are looking to form their own city.

By law, a feasibility study must be conducted first. Some residents are meeting to discuss asking Georgia lawmakers to fund that study.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Frank Murray Center on Whitemarsh Island.

This comes after Skidaway Island already conducted their own study, which was privately funded.

Rep. Jesse Petrea is already sponsoring a bill to incorporate it this upcoming session. However, Rep. Petrea is also among the majority of the Chatham County delegation who supports asking the state of Georgia to conduct a study to look at consolidating government in Chatham County and Savannah. That's a $200,000 study but it's unclear if this last-minute request to fund this $30,000 island study will be fulfilled. If they do fulfill the request, either the University of Georgia or Georgia State University would complete the feasibility study.

“We would like to know what our options are. I think a lot of people would just like to be left alone and be unincorporated but when it comes to being consolidated into Savannah, they would like another option,” Marianne Heimes said.

