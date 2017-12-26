Wreck on Ogeechee Road involving a Georgia Power truck - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Ogeechee Road was closed in both directions near Stiles Avenue for several hours Tuesday evening. 

According to a firefighter, a wreck occurred between a passenger vehicle and a Georgia Power truck.  

We know one man was transported to the hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. 

