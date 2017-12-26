Wreck on Ogeechee Road involving a Georgia Power truck

Ogeechee Road was closed in both directions near Stiles Avenue for several hours Tuesday evening.
According to a firefighter, a wreck occurred between a passenger vehicle and a Georgia Power truck.
We know one man was transported to the hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
