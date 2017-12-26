Wreck on Ogeechee Road caused by driver heading east in westbound lane

Ogeechee Road was closed in both directions near Stiles Avenue for several hours Tuesday evening.

Antwan Smith, 27, was driving east in the westbound lane according to the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department. He collided with two vehicles.

Smith received serious injuries and was transported to the hospital where he was in stable condition Wednesday morning.

According to a firefighter, a wreck occurred between a passenger vehicle and a Georgia Power truck.

