24-year-old Savannah man charged for Dec. 15 murder

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the murder of Theron Warner on Dec. 15.

George Bostick, 24, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with felony murder.

Through their investigative efforts, detectives determined Warner was previously engaged in criminal activity with Bostick. According to police, Bostick’s actions ultimately led to the shooting of Warner.

Around 7:40 a.m. on December 15, officers responded to a check subject call in the 1100 block of East 67th Street. They found Warner deceased from shooting-related injuries.

