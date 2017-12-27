Risk of freezing rain continues despite improved outlook

[CLICK HERE TO WATCH A LIVE FORECAST AND Q&A]

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Cold, periodically damp weather will continue through early Friday.

After a damp afternoon, rain will diminish this evening and tonight will feature a cloudy sky for most. Some clearing may occur north of Interstate 16 early Thursday morning before clouds attempt to build back in ahead of our next weather-maker.

The first alert forecast team continues to track the potential interaction of moisture and cold air late Thursday into early Friday morning.

Recent data trends suggest an approaching storm system remains weak, keeping the more significant rain farther south and offshore where temperatures are above freezing and there will be no legitimate risk of ice.

However, I emphasize that there is still some uncertainty.

Compared to yesterday morning’s data, the risk of wintry weather has decreased across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. A chilly light rain is most likely.

However, this setup could still produce light freezing drizzle Thursday night and early Friday morning if temperatures turn out to be even a few degrees cooler than what models are projecting. Freezing drizzle, while light, can still cause slick spots on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. This is the risk we will be tracking over the next 36 to 48 hours.

If something were to change it would impact the time period between 10 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

An even stronger cold front will slide through our area late Sunday or early Monday, bringing very cold temperatures to the southeastern United States.

