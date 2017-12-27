Two taken to hospital after 18-wheeler, passenger vehicle wreck on I-95 in Pooler

A risk of freezing drizzle or very light freezing rain exists late Thursday through early Friday morning.More >>
A risk of freezing drizzle or very light freezing rain exists late Thursday through early Friday morning.More >>
Authorities say a mother and 4-year-old daughter from Georgia were killed in a Christmas Day car accident in South Carolina.More >>
Authorities say a mother and 4-year-old daughter from Georgia were killed in a Christmas Day car accident in South Carolina.More >>
A Clyo family - including four children - is homeless after a fire destroys their home.More >>
A Clyo family - including four children - is homeless after a fire destroys their home.More >>
Georgia lawmakers are looking to end the drama over services between the city of Savannah and Chatham County by asking the state to fund a study.More >>
Georgia lawmakers are looking to end the drama over services between the city of Savannah and Chatham County by asking the state to fund a study.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the murder of Theron Warner on Dec. 15.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the murder of Theron Warner on Dec. 15.More >>