Two taken to hospital after 18-wheeler, passenger vehicle wreck on I-95 in Pooler

I-95 northbound in Pooler is backed up by an accident. (Source: WTOC)

POOLER, GA (WTOC) - An accident on I-95 northbound near Highway 80 in Pooler severely slowed traffic on Wednesday morning.

According to the Pooler Police Department, the accident involved an 18-wheeler and passenger vehicle. Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Law enforcement officials have not yet said what caused the accident.

