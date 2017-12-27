Most Wanted: 12/27/17

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are looking for Timothy Nicholson. He is wanted for aggravated battery.

Nicholson is 29, stands 5-foot-9, and weighs 166 pounds with long dreads. His last known address was on West 51st Street in Savannah.

Justin Thomas Harley is wanted on a superior court pick-up order. Harley is 30, stands 6 feet, and weighs 165 pounds. He has a history of cruelty to children, obstruction, criminal trespass, and multiple probation violations.

Metro need your help identifying the woman in this picture. She is wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation.

She was wearing an orange jacket and has long black hair. She could possibly be from the Hinesville area.

She was last seen leaving Lucky Nails Salon on East Victory Drive in a gray SVU.

