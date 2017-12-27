Mother, 4-year-old daughter killed in Christmas car crash

The mother and daughter were from Hapeville Georgia. (Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)

BLENHEIM, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a mother and 4-year-old daughter from Georgia were killed in a Christmas Day car accident in South Carolina.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown tells local media outlets 27-year-old Tyesha Terry and her daughter Mackenzie were killed in a crash just before 4:30 p.m. Monday south of Blenheim.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins says a 1998 Ford SUV was traveling south on Hwy. 38 when it ran off the left side of the road into the median, lost control and then ran off the right side, where it flipped several times.

Brown says four other people in the vehicle were taken to hospitals to be checked out. He says the family is from Hapeville, Georgia.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

