Bulloch Co. officials preparing for possible freezing rain

With cold weather heading our way, now is the time to get ready. Emergency leaders in Bulloch County say they're preparing now to keep people safe.

Weather models continue to show at least a chance for some severe weather at the end of the week. Freezing temperatures along with possible rain to mix with it.

Public safety leaders in Bulloch County say they're preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best.

Temperatures will drop below freezing Thursday night into Friday. But the chance for winds combining with rain during the freeze could bring icy conditions, especially on the roadways.

Bulloch County leaders say, if those conditions come, stay off the roads if you can during those hours. Meanwhile, they're preparing to keep roads and highways safe.

“Our public works will be loading up some dirt to spread on the bridges and overpasses, just in case. But hopefully, we won't have to use them,” Public Safety Director Ted Wynn said.

Wynn says we could see ice bring down isolated trees or limbs and that could impact power lines. But he expects nothing like the ice storm a few years ago that left damage and power outages in its wake.

