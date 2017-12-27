Woman reportedly raped near Penn Center on St. Helena Island

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman says she was raped on a dirt road near Penn Center on St. Helena Island.

Dispatch received a call at about 6:16 a.m. Wednesday about a woman near Penn Center and MLK Drive. Deputies arrived at the scene and reportedly found a woman barefoot and screaming for help.

The woman claimed someone was chasing her. After speaking with deputies, the woman said she was raped by a black male but she could not give a good description.

She was transported to the hospital.

Search crews found a crime scene with some of her personal belongings, including her shoes. Investigators also found a handgun at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

