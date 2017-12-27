Hometown Hero: Feed the Hungry

This week’s Hometown Hero is an organization that's feeding the hungry all across South Georgia and even in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Savannah Feed the Hungry is now serving communities in the Hostess City and beyond, catering to the working poor.

The team is made up entirely of volunteers.

This holiday season, Feed the Hungry hosted 14 events and one turkey giveaway serving more than 41,000 people. The theme this year was, "I was in the line."

"There was a gentleman years ago that was in line and told me he was coming back. He said they took my driver's license and I'm out of work, so he was in the line. This year he came back with 1,000 turkeys in a little red truck. That's overwhelming about the people you serve,” Feed the Hungry CEO, Rep. Carl Gilliard

