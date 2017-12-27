Christmas tree recycling underway in Beaufort County

Residents in Beaufort County can take Christmas trees to any County Convenience Center during normal center hours or put them in yard waste bins.

County yard waste is converted to boiler fuel for energy generation.

So, ornaments, lights and other decorations should be removed from the trees prior to recycling.

Officials are asking to please not take them to the old locations in Lady's Island or Bluffton, that will be considered illegal dumping.

For more information on locations and hours of Convenience Centers, please visit www.bcgov.net/recycle or call 843.255.2736.

