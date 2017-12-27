Restaurant, community rallying around family who lost home to Christmas Day fire

A community continues to come together to help a family who lost everything in a Christmas Day fire.

The manager at Gaffney's Cheap Seats in Springfield, Melissa Reagan, said everyone who works there is part of one big family, so there was no hesitation when it came to stepping in to help one of their own.

When Reagan heard that one of their employees, Jordan Housey lost his home in a fire, and on Christmas Day no less, she jumped to action.

"He sent me a picture, and as soon as I saw it...I mean...it was just unbelievable. Including one of the family cars," said Reagan. She added, "He's family. He's a hard-working, great man .. loves his family. And it was Christmas!"

A GoFundMe page was started, and a blast went out on the restaurant's Facebook page calling on the community for help.

The community has not disappointed.

Bags and boxes of hygiene items, clothes, even cash and movie theater gift certificates have come in to help the family of six out.

Reagan says they're working on finding a storage unit to hold as many donated items as possible, especially since the family is starting from scratch.

"Every time someone walks through that door and drops something for them, it brings chills, and maybe a tear. I mean, I want to cry right now. It's super awesome to live in this community. And it shows the Christmas spirit along with the sense of community that we have in trying to take care of everybody," Reagan said.

Reagan said while donations of any kind are still welcome, monetary donations might be best so the family can get the things they need right now.

"I know it's gonna be tough. But knowing that I have people, I have the community, people in the community by our side .. I feel more secure now," said Housey.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.