Former Benedictine standout chased dream of playing for UGA

Kirby Smart has the University of Georgia in the college football playoffs with the help of a lot of five and four-star athletes.

You hear a lot about those players, but there are some that beat the odds and wind up with a lot of playing time with UGA. Sean Fogarty took a different route to Athens.

Back on signing day in 2014, the Benedictine standout was staying home to play at Savannah State. The Tiger program was good to him, but he had bigger things in mind so SSU granted him a release.

UGA wanted him to walk on, and in his second year in Athens, he's got enough playing time to letter for Georgia. Fogarty has played in nine games and now he's headed to the Rose Bowl as a backup center.

His dad is a lifelong Georgia fan and always believed in what Sean had in mind with playing for the Bulldogs.

"I'd never sell him short because I, if you would have known him going in to high school at BC, the transformation he made there, and when I say transformation, I mean maturity wise, between his first two years and his last two years, enough people that I trusted said he could do this. But that would be pushing the limits, he ain't no out of high school four-star, but he's a good player,” Pat Fogarty said.

Sean is graduating with a history degree this spring, but still has one year of eligibility remaining for the 2018 season.

Pat said that BC and Georgia teammate Miles McGinty is on the travel squad to Pasadena.

