Good News: Coastal Pet Rescue adoption event

Some furry friends are getting a helping paw.

With the cold weather, Coastal Pet Rescue held an adoption event at its Camp Pawsawhile Retreat on Wednesday.

Animals are going to a warm home.

There's still time to help. If you can't adopt, you can foster.

"Just like holding Max, your blood pressure just drops, they give you a few kisses, you forget about all the other stresses going on for the holidays, so I think it's a really great time to bring an animal into the family,” Coastal Pet Rescue Founder and Director, Lisa Scarbrough said.

If you're interested in adopting or fostering, Camp Pawaswhile Retreat is located on Thomas Avenue in Savannah.

