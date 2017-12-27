Georgia utility regulators allow construction to continue for two nuclear reactors

Georgia utility regulators are allowing construction to continue for two nuclear reactors, despite massive cost overruns for the multi-billion-dollar project.

The Public Service Commission made the decision that will shape the future of the nation's nuclear industry, partly because the reactors and Plant Vogtle were the first ones to be licensed and begin construction in the United States since 1978.

The vice chair of the GA Public Service Commission says even though this is an expensive project, it will be worth it in the end.

"This plant will last 60 to 80, possibly 100 years beyond any of our lifetime. It will serve Georgia ratepayers for many, many years to come so it is a great investment of having baseload electricity, even when we have no idea what's going to happen to the price of oil, natural gas or any other fuel source,” Tim Echols said.

Echols says the two units - 3 and 4 - are a year apart. Unit three is expected to come online by 2021 and unit 4 by 2022.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.