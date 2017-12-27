City of Richmond Hill could see big changes in 2018

Jan. 2 will be a very important day for Russ Carpenter.

After being on the city council for eight years and having political dreams since his teenage years, he will be sworn in as mayor.

He was born and bred in the small town of Richmond Hill. He said he was excited to keep doing big things within the town he grew up in.

He said he enjoyed city council but he wanted to try something even greater.

"Somebody called me mayor for the first time the other day and that was a little bit disconcerting as well. It's just the first of everything,” Carpenter said.

One of his visions for Richmond Hill is to manage the growth of the town. He also discussed some of the changes that are a top priority for the city, including the annexation of 5,000 acres. This actually doubles the land size of the city.

"Seeing that come to fruition is the first deal that we will be working on. We are going to come up with several transportation or road projects within that area that's going to allow us to prove what we've been saying with this annexation,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter says that traffic has also always been an issue on Highway 144 and he plans to make transporting easier for residents.

"Seeing that four lanes and working with GDOT and seeing that come to fruition,” he said.

Carpenter says working with local businesses and growth of Richmond Hill is important to him and they will continue to do whatever it takes to manage the growth of their town.

“Managing that is the opportunity we've been given. In other words, to manage it well to create a city where the people that live here are proud of and the people moving here are also proud of,” Carpenter said.

