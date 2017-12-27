Swainsboro Taco Bell holding fundraiser for crash victims

The Taco Bell in Swainsboro is holding a fundraiser for the families affected by the deadly crash into the restaurant in September.

They have these posters up around the fast food restaurant. The poster says the owners are donating all proceeds to the Mullis, Kersey, and Rodriquez families from now until Dec. 31.

The crash killed 23-year-old Macy Lynn Mullis and injured several others.

Police say 18-year-old Oliver Cope was driving through Swainsboro on his way back to Statesboro when he drove the car straight into the restaurant. Cope is facing a murder charge and several counts of aggravated assault.

No motive has been released.

