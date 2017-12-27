Savannah organization celebrating the second night of Kwanzaa

Wednesday night was the second night of Kwanzaa.

The Savannah community gathered for “self-determination night”, a night to do something in the benefit of yourself. That's two out of the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

The others include unity, cooperative economics, collective works and responsibility, purpose, creativity and faith.

Guests enjoyed musical celebrations from live jazz musicians as well as arts and crafts for the kids.

Wednesday was a night for the community to learn about the importance of Kwanzaa.

"It’s the side of African culture being explored and people - whether you’re African-American or not - you have a knowledge of inheritance, and culture and history as well as herstory of sojourn here and throughout the world,” said Yusef Shabazz, with the Savannah Kwanza Organization.

