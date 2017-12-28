Freezing drizzle, light freezing rain possible tonight

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Old Man Winter has returned to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry with cold temperatures and a risk of freezing drizzle or very light freezing rain tonight across portions of the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of Colleton, Dorchester, Berkely and Charleston Counties in South Carolina from 11 p.m. through 9 a.m. Friday.

Cloud coverage will continue this afternoon as temperatures remain nearly steady in the upper 30s and 40s. A gusty breeze will keep winds chills in the 20s and 30s. You’ll need a jacket or coat all day long.

Areas of drizzle and light rain are expected to develop and increase in coverage later this afternoon. Moisture will spread northward from areas south of the Altamaha River and the coast this evening and tonight.

@NWSAtlanta latest model showing winter weather potential in SE GA. @GADeptofTrans crews/equipment monitoring northern counties of Chatham, Screven, Effingham, Bulloch if needed. Bridges will get the most attention. Check @WTOC11 later for updates. @ChathamEMA @EffinghamEMA pic.twitter.com/bbw3zUFv4g — GDOT Southeast (@GeorgiaDOTSE) December 28, 2017

As light rain increases, the air will become colder. Temperatures may drop to freezing or below tonight. Where this occurs, drizzle will transition to freezing drizzle or light freezing rain.

Ice will not accumulate enough to cause any tree or power-line issues nor will it accumulate on surface roads. However, bridges and overpasses could become slick if and where freezing rain occurs.

The risk of ice on elevated surfaces will be present between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

What you need to do

If traveling overnight or early Friday morning, simply check road and weather conditions before leaving. You can do this by listening to a NOAA Weather Radio, visiting wtoc.com or opening the WTOC Weather App. If weather conditions are capable of producing ice on elevated surfaces, rive with extra caution or adjust route to only include surface street and highways.

Temperatures quickly warm above freezing after sunrise Friday morning, ending the risk of any localized travel issues.

