Beaufort County Sheriff seeking person who allegedly used counterfeit money in Bluffton

This individual used two counterfeit $100 bills to purchase merchandise at a Bluffton Walmart. (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify an individual who allegedly used counterfeit money at a Walmart in Bluffton.

According to the sheriff's office, the person used two counterfeit $100 bills and then left in a Toyota Camry with tags that returned to another vehicle.

The individual was caught on camera.

Anyone who has information regarding the identity of the suspect can call 843-255-3310 or 843-524-2777.

