Accident on I-95 southbound in Liberty County cleared, traffic may still be slow

A three-vehclce accident is causing backup on I-95 southbound in Liberty County. (Source: Raycom Media) A three-vehclce accident is causing backup on I-95 southbound in Liberty County. (Source: Raycom Media)
LIBERTY CO., GA (WTOC) -

A three-vehicle accident blocked one lane of traffic on I-95 southbound in Liberty County near mile marker 67, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation and Georgia State Patrol. 

The accident occurred around 1:27 p.m. GDOT announced it was cleaned up at 2:47 p.m.

