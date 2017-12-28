Accident on I-95 southbound in Liberty County cleared, traffic may still be slow

A three-vehclce accident is causing backup on I-95 southbound in Liberty County. (Source: Raycom Media)

A three-vehicle accident blocked one lane of traffic on I-95 southbound in Liberty County near mile marker 67, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation and Georgia State Patrol.

The accident occurred around 1:27 p.m. GDOT announced it was cleaned up at 2:47 p.m.

CLEARED: Accident; I-95 SB, S COASTAL HWY, Liberty Co..| 2:47P — GDOT SE Traffic (@GDOTSETraffic) December 28, 2017

