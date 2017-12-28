Good News: Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum

The Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum has a special offer going on right now so that your children can learn about maritime history.

Ships of the Sea Museum located on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard features nine galleries of ship models, maritime paintings, and artifacts.

A majority of ship models were commissioned by the museum to interpret the rich story of Savannah's maritime history.

"It gives locals an opportunity to bring their children who are out of school to the museum. There is free admission for two children with one accompanying an adult. So, it’s a good opportunity to see the museum. We usually have new exhibits up at this time of the year, and then we also have one of our features is the largest private garden in the historic district. And so, it’s a good time to explore that area as well,” said Wendy Melton, with the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum.

The Solstice Seafarers special runs through Jan. 2.

