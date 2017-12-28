Lawyer begs judge to see Dawgs in Rose Bowl

Patrick Connell is putting court on hold in order to see the Dawgs play in the Rose Bowl. (Source: Facebook)

A Savannah lawyer filed an emergency order in Superior Court to move the date of one of his cases because the plaintiff got tickets to the Rose Bowl.

Patrick Connell is a huge fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. He recently filed an emergency motion asking a judge to move the trial calendar because “his gracious older brother has procured tickets and travel accommodations for him to attend the Granddaddy of them All, the 104th Rose Bowl Game, where the 2017 SEC Champions University of Georgia Bulldogs will face the Sooners”, according to court documents.

To convey why the game is such a big deal, Connell wrote in the motion very detailed, flowery descriptions of the football team’s athletic history and head Coach Kirby Smart's qualifications.

Connell goes on to say he wants to watch “the Dawgs take on the Sooners in the most famous stadium in the land on New Year’s Day” on what he hopes is another step to the national championship game.

While the football team practices in California, Connell is packing his bag, because according to court records, the Jan. 2 court appearance was rescheduled to January 25, meaning he’ll get to see the Dawgs in action on New Year’s Day.

Jan. 2 will be a travel day instead of a court day for Connell.

Chief Judge Michael Karpf, who approved the court date change, also attended the University of Georgia.

In his response, he says if UGA doesn't win the Rose Bowl, Connell will have to appear in court prove why he shouldn't be held in contempt of court for failing to secure a bulldog victory through his presence in Pasadena.

