Celebrate the new year in style at Up the Cup 2018

Lots of people are already getting prepared for the big night to ring in the New Year.

If you're still trying to figure out plans to celebrate, we have an event for you. Wet Willies and the Savannah Waterfront Association are holding their 5th annual up the cup celebration at 2 p.m. this Sunday.

It all happens at midnight with the raising of a 6-foot cup and fireworks.

The executive director of the Savannah Waterfront Association says there's no experience like this one.

"There's nothing like it. I have searched and looked and there’s nothing like Up the Cup. It's an example of a to-go cup so in Savannah. It is just so great that we are able to do something different instead of dropping a ball,” Victoria Smith said.

The organizer says they will have their own off-duty security as well as police patrols to ensure that everyone stays safe.

There will be live music and drinks in the hours leading up to 2018.

