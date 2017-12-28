Volunteers in Toombs Co. collecting coats, blankets

The plunging temperatures have folks preparing, either for Thursday night or a longer freeze next week.

As many prepare to keep themselves warm, others hope to help neighbors in Toombs County.

We expect this cold wave Thursday night and Friday morning to be brief. But it has some people looking ahead to a longer one next week.

Volunteers in Toombs County started collecting coats, blankets, and heaters to help those who might not be able to stay warm otherwise. They've organized two drop-off spots where you can bring them and they'll distribute them this weekend.

They say it's not about waiting for social service agencies to help people but helping them yourself as well.

“We come together. During the hurricane, we came together. You had people cutting trees in complete strangers' yards and helping people they didn't even know,” organizer Diedra Barnett said.

You have until Friday afternoon to drop donations at Johnny's Small Engine Repair in Lyons and Total Look Salon in Vidalia. They'll distribute everything Saturday.

