GSP to increase patrols to crackdown on drunk driving over New Year holiday

The Christmas holiday driving period is officially over but the New Year holiday travel period is about to begin.

Georgia State Patrol said they will have increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints during the extended holiday weekend. They want you to know there will be no exceptions for drunk driving.

"We have more options than you have ever had before. Mothers Against Drunk Driving has made drunk driving an unacceptable behavior in this state. We want people to understand that. There is no tolerance for drunk driving. We are going to make sure this state is safe as we can be during this holiday season,” Georgia Office of Highway Safety Director Harris Blackwood.

The department reports a dozen people were killed in more than 4,000 crashes over last year's New Year holiday travel period. Impairment was a factor in more than 150 of those crashes.

