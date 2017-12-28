GDOT preparing roads for winter weather possibilities

There’s a potential weather risk for freezing rain and the Georgia Department of Transportation wants to make sure you stay safe out on those roads.

A sand and salt mixture is what GDOT will be putting on the roads to keep you safe just in case they freeze over.

GDOT says they have trucks on standby in various places including Chatham, Screven, and Bulloch counties just in case winter weather decides to make its way through Georgia over the next few days.

They are monitoring the forecast, staying alert to any changing weather or ice that may form on roads.

Kyle Collins from GDOT said they have tons of the gravel and salt mixture ready to deploys in spots that need it and especially bridges on Interstate 95. One of the most traveled roadways.

“We have hundreds of personnel and also live equipment, scrapers and also gravel and salt just to be deployed as needed and we are going to monitor that and shift the resources where they are most needed. We may get help from other districts if something did come,” Collins said.

GDOT says they want everyone to be smart about driving and if ice is sticking, please just stay home or if you have to drive. Make sure you drive at a lower speed.

