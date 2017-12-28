Georgia Municipal Association hosts orientation for newly elected mayors

Hinesville Mayor Allen Brown and the Georgia Municipal Association hosted an orientation meeting for six new mayors that were elected for 2018.

The six newly elected mayors for the cities of Screven, Surrency, Flemington, Midway, Port Wentworth and Richmond Hill attended a meeting to learn and review different forms of city government, rules, and policies and how to work with the media.

Brown said Thursday was a great way to help these new men prepare themselves before January comes.

"I think learning the rules of the laws of the state of Georgia and the city’s charter and the state’s laws on open meetings,” Brown said.

Brown also said when it comes to working with the media, they should be open and honest and have a relationship with someone that they can communicate with.

