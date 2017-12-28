Hardeeville police anticipate busy Friday with possible winter weather

Law enforcement is gearing up for what will likely be a busy weekend with winter weather possible across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.

Hardeeville’s police chief said his officers have been busy working wrecks on I-95 since Christmas Eve. With the potential for bad weather, he expects them to be even busier.

The interstate has been stop-and-go for most of the last week. Drivers have said it's been no different all through South Carolina.

"There's too much traffic. It's stop-and-go. Go four miles, stop again,” one traveler said.

"Lot of traffic. We've probably had, been three hours the last 100 miles. It’s been really bad,” said a man traveling from New York to Florida.

Travelers packed the Georgia Welcome Center to get a break from stressful driving conditions. It could get even worse with the potential for freezing rain.

"Just makes it triple the trouble,” Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward said.

Woodward told his officers to bundle up and be prepared for a busy day. Meanwhile, South Carolina DOT crews are adding sand and salt to some bridges and roads. Woodward encouraged drivers to leave early, drive slowly, and pay attention.

"Run a few minutes fast and then all of the sudden everything stops, comes to a stop. Just got to be prepared for that,” Woodward said.

The parking lot is full of families leaving colder conditions up north. For some, the cold keeps following them.

"We've had a lot of snow, and it was like 9° when we left home yesterday. It's been cold all the way down through. Hopefully, it's going to get better.”

Others had no idea the weather was changing.

"This was the day we planned to go back so it wasn't aware. When you live in Florida, you don't think about the weather,” said a woman headed from North Carolina to Florida.

Either way, Chief Woodward asked people to stay home unless you absolutely have to leave.

There have been no serious injuries in any of the wrecks in Hardeeville. The traffic does move a little better on the Georgia side with three lanes.

