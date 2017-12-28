Neighborhood groups hosting 2017 Kwanzaa Fest

A Savannah organization announced their Kwanzaa Festival this weekend.

This Saturday is a day for the community to come together to celebrate the seven days of Kwanzaa and the seven principles. There will be a bunch of activities for the family and children to enjoy.

At the end, there will be a huge feast for all to eat.

We spoke with one of the organizers. She says kwanza is an important day to recognize the history and culture.

"It's about the African Americans remembering the past, African cultures. It’s about recognizing, saluting our African heritage and being together, to unify us and there are seven Kwanzaa principles that deal with the kinds of things we need to be doing as a group of individuals,” Brenda Walker said.

The festival will be held this Saturday at 1 p.m. at the W. W. Law Center on East Bolton Street in Savannah. The event is free and open to the public.

